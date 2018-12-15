FREDRICKSBURG, Virginia (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man has died in the crash of a single-engine plane.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said in an email that the crash occurred early Friday in Spotsylvania County.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the plane had taken off from Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg when it banked to the left and was caught by the wind. She says that forced the plane to crash into the ground.

Authorities say pilot Leonardo Ospina Villada of Occoquan, Virginia, died at Mary Washington Hospital. He was the only person on the plane.

In addition to state police, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.