ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 67-year-old pilot died when his airplane crashed near Rainy Pass.
Alaska State Troopers say Carl David Oberg was the only person on board the Cessna 206 when it crashed Monday at the pass in the Alaska Range.
The airplane was operated by Regal Air Services at Lake Hood in Anchorage.
Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center responded and confirmed the crash and the death of Oberg. His body was flown to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.