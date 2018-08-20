BEND, Ore. (AP) — Rehabilitation of the base of Pilot Butte in Bend is still underway about six weeks after an illegal firework ignited a fire that ravaged the area.

The Bend Bulletin reports Bend resident Alan Joseph Stout illegally lit the firework on the Fourth of July, sparking the fire and forcing nearby residents to evacuate.

The fire knocked out power for a large portion of the city.

Susan Bethers, park manager for the Tumalo management unit of the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, which oversees Pilot Butte. says the rehab will be a long process.

Bethers says the damage included dozens of scorched junipers on the butte, a destroyed informational kiosk located near the park’s main trailhead and a damaged irrigation line running underground near the park’s base trail.

