BALTIMORE (AP) — A Pikesville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man during a jewelry store robbery in 2009.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland said Thursday that Stanislav “Steven” Yelizarov’s sentence was imposed to run consecutive to a 30-year sentence he’s been serving. That separate sentence is for his role in a jewelry store heist, carjacking, kidnapping and armed home invasion between 2012 and 2013.

Prosecutors say Yelizarov was a serial burglar of homes in Baltimore County. In early 2009, he fatally shot jewelry store owner Wayne Ruder in the county.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says evidence at trial says in 2015 he plotted the murder of witnesses in federal cases against him.