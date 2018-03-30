SWANVILLE, Maine (AP) — Authorities are conducting an animal abuse investigation at a Maine farm where they exhumed the carcasses of at least three pigs.

The Bangor Daily News reports agents from the Maine Animal Welfare Program exhumed the dead animals on Wednesday at Ireland Hill Farms. Jerry Hughes, who directs the program, says the agency is investigating possible neglect of animals at the farm.

Hughes declined to give details about why they needed to dig up the carcasses as part of the investigation. Farm co-owner Jerry Ireland told the paper that he believes the investigation is “frivolous.” He has also said that he has been at loggerheads with the state about the way he feeds his animals.

Ireland is the president of nonprofit group United Farmer Veterans of Maine.

