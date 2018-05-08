PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Pierre officials are reviewing the city’s taxicab ordinance with the entry of the ride-sharing service Lyft in town.
Finance officer Twila Hight tells the Capital Journal that Lyft drivers are operating without a license. But the city’s taxi ordinance doesn’t have a penalty for someone who operates a taxi service without a license.
A license costs $10 but the fee hasn’t been updated since 1957.
Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com