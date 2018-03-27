PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Pierce County commissioners have approved regulations guiding development of wind energy farms.

The commissioners voted 2-1 Monday for an amended version of the Planning Commission’s recommendations.

The new regulations require that turbine towers can’t be erected nearer than 2,700 feet (823 meters) from any house, but that requirement can be waived by the homeowner.

The commissioners added a requirement that no towers could be placed within 2 miles (3 kilometers) of a state recreation area.