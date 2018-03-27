PIERCE, Neb. (AP) — Pierce County commissioners have approved regulations guiding development of wind energy farms.
The commissioners voted 2-1 Monday for an amended version of the Planning Commission’s recommendations.
The new regulations require that turbine towers can’t be erected nearer than 2,700 feet (823 meters) from any house, but that requirement can be waived by the homeowner.
The commissioners added a requirement that no towers could be placed within 2 miles (3 kilometers) of a state recreation area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours