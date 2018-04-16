WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say five men were able to make it to safety after their pickup truck slid off a road and crashed into the Pleasant River.
The crash happened around 1:39 p.m. Monday in Windham. Police say the truck slid down an icy road leading to a bridge before it plunged into the river. All five occupants escaped the truck without any injuries.
Freezing rain and sleet affected parts of New England on Monday.
Windham Police Sgt. Peter Faulton says driver of the truck may have been traveling too fast for conditions. Faulton added that the hill probably caught the driver by surprise.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has been contacted to remove the vehicle.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com