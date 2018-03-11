SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck went out of control and plunged over a hillside near Pittsburgh, killing an 18-year-old and injuring three juveniles.

Allegheny County officials say one of the juveniles was driving and three others were riding in the bed at the time of the crash shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in Scott Township.

The three people riding in the bed were thrown from the truck and the county medical examiner’s office says 18-year-old Cameron Arlotta of Pittsburgh was killed.

The two others and the driver were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition. County detectives and an accident reconstruction team are investigating the cause of the crash.