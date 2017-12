PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a pickup struck and killed a woman who was sitting in the middle of a road just south of Grants Pass.

Sgt. Jeff Proulx says a 39-year-old man was driving the pickup an hour before sunrise, and realized too late that a woman dressed in dark clothing was in the roadway.

The woman — 55-year-old Barbara Kriewitz of Grants Pass — died at the scene Tuesday.