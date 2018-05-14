KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a pickup truck driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday when the pickup’s driver failed to come to a halt at a stop sign at an intersection. Police say the pickup then slammed into a sedan, killing the driver who was in his 20s. Police say the truck’s driver ran away before officers arrived.
The name of the crash victim wasn’t immediately released.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com