WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old woman was killed when her pickup collided with a disabled semi-trailer near Williston.

Authorities say the semi was traveling west on Highway 2 when it had a mechanical problem and came to a stop partially in the right-hand lane. The patrol says the pickup struck the disabled semi’s trailer in the left rear on Friday.

The pickup driver was thrown from her vehicle and died at the scene. She is identified as Jeri Lynn Monette of Tioga.

Authorities say the 31-year-old Alabama man who was driving the semi was taken to a hospital as a precaution.