JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to sentence a physician who pleaded guilty in May to bribing Mississippi’s former corrections commissioner.

Dr. Carl Reddix faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines when he’s sentenced Friday.

Reddix’s sentencing had been set for August, but U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan (JUR’-den) delayed it while lawyers argued over how much money Reddix should have to forfeit. Jordan eventually sided with prosecutors, ordering Reddix to forfeit nearly $1.3 million

He also rejected Reddix’s claim that the forfeiture penalty was disproportional to other recommended punishments. A sentencing report calls for Reddix to get close to the maximum prison sentence.

Evidence shows that Reddix paid then-Commissioner Christopher Epps $187,500 from 2012 to 2014 to secure prison medical contracts for his company, Health Assurance LLC.