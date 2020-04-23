Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos of the day: What social distancing looks like across the globe Originally published April 23, 2020 at 11:50 am Photos of the day: What social distancing looks like across the globeBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Around the world in photos as coronavirus measures continue Photos of coronavirus’ effects around the world: going home, staying home, preparing for Ramadan Scenes from a pandemic: Around the world, masks worn amid tragedy and attempts at normalcy Related Stories Sources: Guaido allies take slice of first Venezuela budget Panel reinstates 3 Nebraska officers fired in stun gun death Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.