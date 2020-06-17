By
Seattle Times photo staff
More on the coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus live news updates for Wednesday, June 17
- King County seeks to move to Phase 2: What that would mean
- White House steps up effort to downplay coronavirus concerns
-
-
Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump signs order on police reform, doesn't mention racism VIEW
- Flushing the toilet may fling coronavirus aerosols all over
- Suspect in 2 separate slayings of officers is tied to right-wing 'Boogaloo' group, prosecutors say
- Canada, US and Mexico extend border restrictions to July 21
- NYPD says officers were not poisoned at Shake Shack