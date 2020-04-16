Nation & World Photos of the day: A world lends support, grieves, seeks comfort in rituals Originally published April 16, 2020 at 12:02 pm Photos of the day: A world lends support, grieves, seeks comfort in ritualsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos from April 15, 2020: Face masks around the world Photos from around the world: Hunkering down, helping each other, holding out hope Photos from April 13, 2020: Coronavirus dominates news around the world Related Stories ‘E.T.’ cinematographer Allen Daviau has died at 77 Democratic super PAC: We will fight Trump in court over ads Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.