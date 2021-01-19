Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI warned of large-scale nationwide protests by Trump supporters, but they fail to materialize
- McConnell: Trump 'provoked' Capitol siege, 'fed lies' to mob
- Trump prepares to offer clemency to more than 100 people in final hours in office
- Man lived inside Chicago's O’Hare airport for 3 months before detection, prosecutors say
- Biden expected to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.