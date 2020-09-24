By
Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Luxury cars, MAGA flags and Facebook invites: How an unknown Idaho family organized the Portland rally that turned deadly
- 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests VIEW
- Rejecting Trump, both parties' leaders see orderly election WATCH
- Massive genetic study shows coronavirus mutating and potentially evolving amid rapid U.S. spread
- How to create a pandemic pod for safe social interaction
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.