Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos from May 7, 2020, as coronavirus affects people around the world Originally published May 7, 2020 at 1:05 pm Photos from May 7, 2020, as coronavirus affects people around the worldBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Around the world in photos as restrictions ease but social distancing continues Photo gallery: Coronavirus lockdowns ease, precautions remain across a wary world Images from around the world: People wear masks while working, shopping, even protesting Related Stories AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely declares kids safe from virus Q&A: Stacey Abrams is ready to serve but not on top court Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Explore the news of the day with these images from our country and around the world. Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.