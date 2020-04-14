Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos from around the world: Hunkering down, helping each other, holding out hope Originally published April 14, 2020 at 11:32 am Photos from around the world: Hunkering down, helping each other, holding out hopeBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos from April 13, 2020: Coronavirus dominates news around the world Around the world in photos on April 9, 2020 Around the world in photos as coronavirus continues its spread Related Stories Idaho AG to probe spouse death in tangled missing kids case Louisiana presidential primary pushed back again, to July 11 Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.