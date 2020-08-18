By
Seattle Times photo staff
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in 'cages'
- 5 words from Michelle Obama capture buzz on Democratic convention's opening night
- 3 takeaways from the first night of the Democratic National Convention
- Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention WATCH
- Death Valley hits 130 degrees, thought to be highest temperature on Earth in over a century
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.