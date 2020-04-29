Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos for April 29 from around the world: Testing continues for coronavirus Originally published April 29, 2020 at 12:46 pm Photos for April 29 from around the world: Testing continues for coronavirusBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos mark gains, losses as coronavirus pandemic continues on Tuesday, April 28 Photos: Masks, precautions as a pulled-back world begins to reconnect amid coronavirus Photos of the day: What social distancing looks like across the globe Related Stories Police: Man killed in shootout with officers in traffic stop Q&A: What workers need to know about going back to the job Here are selected photographs as the nation and the world deal with a COVID-19 pandemic that has affected nearly every corner of the planet. Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Related Stories Police: Man killed in shootout with officers in traffic stop April 29, 2020 Q&A: What workers need to know about going back to the job April 29, 2020 Unemployment surge pushing state funds toward insolvency April 29, 2020 Facebook revenue growth slows amid the coronavirus pandemic April 29, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos mark gains, losses as coronavirus pandemic continues on Tuesday, April 28 Photos: Masks, precautions as a pulled-back world begins to reconnect amid coronavirus Photos of the day: What social distancing looks like across the globe Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.