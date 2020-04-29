Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos for April 29 from around the world: Testing continues for coronavirus Originally published April 29, 2020 at 12:46 pm Photos for April 29 from around the world: Testing continues for coronavirusBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos mark gains, losses as coronavirus pandemic continues on Tuesday, April 28 Photos: Masks, precautions as a pulled-back world begins to reconnect amid coronavirus Photos of the day: What social distancing looks like across the globe Related Stories Unemployment surge pushing state funds toward insolvency Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected Here are selected photographs as the nation and the world deal with a COVID-19 pandemic that has affected nearly every corner of the planet. Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Related Stories Unemployment surge pushing state funds toward insolvency April 29, 2020 Facebook Q1 revenue growth slows but stronger than expected April 29, 2020 America First meets global pandemic, testing Trump worldview April 29, 2020 Brazil leaves its many poor hanging amid coronavirus surge April 29, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos mark gains, losses as coronavirus pandemic continues on Tuesday, April 28 Photos: Masks, precautions as a pulled-back world begins to reconnect amid coronavirus Photos of the day: What social distancing looks like across the globe Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.