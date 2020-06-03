Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Back to classroom and sidewalk cafes as world slowly eases pandemic restrictions Originally published June 3, 2020 at 11:01 am Photos: Back to classroom and sidewalk cafes as world slowly eases pandemic restrictionsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: After weeks of coronavirus closure, people emerge to work, worship, vote, dine Photos of the day: People step out as coronavirus limits lift in many nations on June 1, 2020 Photos of the day: Grief and beauty as world inches back toward togetherness Related Stories Cinema chain AMC warns it may not survive the pandemic Ferguson elects first black mayor as new protests roil US Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Related Stories Cinema chain AMC warns it may not survive the pandemic June 3, 2020 Ferguson elects first black mayor as new protests roil US June 3, 2020 Fed approves expansion of state and local support program June 3, 2020 Mayor orders review of Kentucky city’s police after violence June 3, 2020 More Photo Galleries Photos: After weeks of coronavirus closure, people emerge to work, worship, vote, dine Photos of the day: People step out as coronavirus limits lift in many nations on June 1, 2020 Photos of the day: Grief and beauty as world inches back toward togetherness Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.