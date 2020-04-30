Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos as coronavirus grips the world, April 30: Mourning, testing, and yearning for a return to normalcy Originally published April 30, 2020 at 12:49 pm Photos as coronavirus grips the world, April 30: Mourning, testing, and yearning for a return to normalcyBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos for April 29 from around the world: Testing continues for coronavirus Photos mark gains, losses as coronavirus pandemic continues on Tuesday, April 28 Photos: Masks, precautions as a pulled-back world begins to reconnect amid coronavirus Related Stories ‘Unconscionable’ body overflow at funeral home prompts probe Police to build levee in search for missing Missouri woman Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.