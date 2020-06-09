Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Around the world, venturing out (carefully) to shop, eat, vote, protest Originally published June 9, 2020 at 1:28 pm Photos: Around the world, venturing out (carefully) to shop, eat, vote, protestBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of a world venturing out to worship, shop, sunbathe on June 8, 2020 Photos from Thursday, June 4, show reopenings and protests as the world grapples with coronavirus Photos: Back to classroom and sidewalk cafes as world slowly eases pandemic restrictions Related Stories Trooper resigns after text about coughing to spread COVID-19 DC Guard members test positive for COVID after protests Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.