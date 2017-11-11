ATLANTA (AP) — A special exhibition featuring photographs of military veterans opens Saturday — Veterans Day — in Atlanta.

The Veterans Portrait Project by photographer Stacy Pearsall will be on display at the Woodruff Arts Center through Jan. 16.

Pearsall, a former combat photographer now based in South Carolina, has traveled the country to create more than 6,000 portraits. The exhibition showcases portraits of veterans who have served in every conflict since World War II.

Forty-four of Pearsall’s framed portraits will hang in the Woodruff Arts Center’s Beauchamp C. Carr Gallery.

Pearsall says she aims to share the unique stories of veterans and honor their service “in a unique, creative way so their contributions to American military history are never lost.”

Delta Air Lines and The Home Depot Foundation are co-sponsoring the exhibition.