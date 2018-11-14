WASHINGTON (AP) — A photograph showing Adolf Hitler embracing a young girl who had a Jewish grandmother has sold at auction for more than $11,000.

The Washington Post reports the black-and-white image taken by Heinrich Hoffmann and inscribed by Hitler in dark blue ink shows him smiling as he embraces Rosa Bernile Nienau in 1933 at his mountainside retreat. Alexander Historical Auctions of Chesapeake City, Maryland, sold one of the photographs Tuesday for $11,520.

The auction house said research showed Hitler became aware of the girl’s Jewish heritage but chose to ignore it. Nienau, who was nearly 6 when the photo was taken, died of polio in 1943.

Andreas Kornfeld, vice president of sales for the auction house, wouldn’t identify who consigned the photograph or the person who placed the winning bid.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com