Nation & WorldPhoto & VideoPhotography Photo gallery: World battles coronavirus with masks, checkpoints and splashes of art Originally published April 2, 2020 at 12:04 pm Photo gallery: World battles coronavirus with masks, checkpoints and splashes of artBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos of the day: The world guards against coronavirus Coronavirus around the world: Images of isolation, service and generosity Photos of nation, world grappling with coronavirus pandemic Related Stories What you need to do to get your government stimulus check Fish-oil firm keeps ‘sustainable’ label despite controversy Share story By Courtney Riffkin Seattle Times photo staff Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto.