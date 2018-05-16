PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Phoenix woman to over four years in prison for embezzling more than $852,000 from her employer to buy herself a home and swimming pool as well as pay for other personal expenses.

U.S. District Court spokesman Cosme Lopez said Tuesday that 38-year-old Tara Kathleen Valencia was sentenced last week. Valencia was the human resources administrator for Arizona Exterminating Company from 2006-2012, when she used company credit cards and checks to pay for expenses that included maid and salon services.

Judge Diane J. Humetewa also ordered Valencia to pay $852,253 in restitution at Friday’s sentencing.

Valencia had fled the country for two years after her July 20, 2015 indictment, but she was eventually located in Mexico and returned to the U.S. in November.