PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman who absconded during her trial has been convicted in a drug case.

Prosecutors say a jury found 52-year-old Lauri Vanlitsenborgh guilty of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, manufacture of a dangerous drug and possession of chemicals and-or equipment for the purpose of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Bureau executed a search warrant at Vanlitsenborgh’s home in April 2015.

They reported finding more than a quarter pound of methamphetamine, a drug sale ledger, electronic scales and baggies.

In the kitchen, police say they found liquid meth, acetone and an active methamphetamine wash lab.

The wash lab was being used to convert brown methamphetamine into crystal meth.

Authorities say there’s an active warrant out for Vanlitsenborgh’s arrest.