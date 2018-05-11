PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman accused of sending a pornographic photo to a 14-year-old boy and of attempting to lure him into meeting her for sex is believed to have begun communicating with him while playing Xbox video games.

The state attorney general’s office said Friday that a Maricopa County sheriff’s office investigation resulted in 33-year-old Lisa Corn indictment on Wednesday. She was charged with 24 felony counts of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and other crimes.

According to the attorney general’s office, investigators believe Corn began communicating with the boy while they were playing Xbox video games and then sent him photos, emails and text messages.

Court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.