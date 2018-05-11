PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman accused of sending a pornographic photo to a 14-year-old boy and of attempting to lure him into meeting her for sex is believed to have begun communicating with him while playing Xbox video games.
The state attorney general’s office said Friday that a Maricopa County sheriff’s office investigation resulted in 33-year-old Lisa Corn indictment on Wednesday. She was charged with 24 felony counts of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and other crimes.
According to the attorney general’s office, investigators believe Corn began communicating with the boy while they were playing Xbox video games and then sent him photos, emails and text messages.
Court records don’t list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide