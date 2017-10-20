PHOENIX (AP) — A 33-year-old man took his own life at the Phoenix Veterans Affairs medical center.
The VA says the man fatally shot himself outside the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center on Friday morning.
The man was in a secluded area and nobody else was injured. Two years ago, a veteran killed himself in the parking lot of a different VA office in Phoenix.
The VA says about 20 veterans die by suicide each day.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary