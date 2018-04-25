PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix city officials have approved turning some crosswalks into a point of gay pride.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to allow two crosswalks in central Phoenix to get a makeover with rainbow designs to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The Arizona Republic reports a significant factor in gaining the approval was the offer from local LGBT groups to fund installation and maintenance.

One crosswalk will be in the city’s Melrose District, which is anchored by several gay bars. Another will be close to the downtown headquarters of several LGBT organizations.

Several cities have rainbow crosswalks including San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Tucson debuted for in August.

