PHOENIX (AP) — The light rail system for metro Phoenix is taking steps to help homeless people who have prompted complaints from other passengers about unruly behavior and other concerns.

The Arizona Republic reports Phoenix City Council approved an expansion to Phoenix CARES — a program to increase services and combat the impact of homelessness — that focuses specifically on the light rail and its stations.

The transit department is paying for a new $125,000 outreach team to engage and transport people experiencing homelessness to emergency shelters and other services.

The city hired Community Bridges, a local nonprofit, to provide the outreach teams.

The city’s director of high-capacity transit Albert Santana says the transit department doesn’t have the experience needed to connect with people experiencing homelessness, but Community Bridges can provide “sensitive engagement.”

