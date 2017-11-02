PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a teenage girl is dead and four other people have been injured in a two-car crash at a north Phoenix intersection.

Phoenix police say the crash involving an SUV and a sedan occurred about 3 p.m. Thursday at Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road and one of the vehicles may have run a red light.

Police say the sedan rolled and a 14-year-old girl was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Two other passengers and the driver of the sedan have been hospitalized in serious condition while police say the SUV’s driver also was injured.

The names and ages of the injured aren’t immediately available.