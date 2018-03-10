PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says two officers fatally shot a 27-year-old man who had fired at the officers.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident that occurred Friday when officers responded to a call about a couple arguing in a street near West Osborn Road and North 59th Avenue.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t released.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says the suspect first pointed a gun at one officer exiting his vehicle and that the officer fired back.

Pfohl says the suspect then ran before pointing his gun at both officers and that they shot at him.

According to Pfohl, the incident ended when the suspect again ran before stopping and firing at the officers, who fired back.