PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a suspect is injured and in custody following a shooting involving officers and that the incident occurred as firefighters responded to a house fire.
Sgt. Jonathan Howard says officers were responding to a reported arson early Wednesday morning near North 24th Street and East Osborn Road.
Howard also says no officers were injured.
Fire Capt. Jake Van Hook said firefighters arriving at a reported house fire around 5 a.m. encountered a police situation and stopped their response.
Additional information on circumstances of the incident aren’t immediately available.