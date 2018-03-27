Share story

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting involving police has left a suspect dead but no officers injured.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says the shooting occurred Tuesday morning during service of a search warrant at a home. Howard says no other suspects are sought and that the area is secure.

The incident occurred near North 29th Avenue and West Roosevelt Street.

No additional information was released.

