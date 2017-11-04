PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a young man’s parents found he had been shot when they returned home and investigators found “strong evidence” there was drug activity at the home.

Police say in a statement that 23-year-old Raymond Flores was badly wounded when his parents found him Friday afternoon and he later died at a local hospital. They say they have no suspect information but that the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened at a home near Indian School Road and 15th Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or for Spanish (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O. Caller may remain anonymous.