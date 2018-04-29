PHOENIX (AP) — Police say they’re investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorcycle in Phoenix.
They say a man was standing in the road near 39th Avenue and Indian School Road about 1 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a motorcyclist.
Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
They say the unidentified motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.