PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a gunman who shot and killed three men is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound during a confrontation with officers.

Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl says it wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was shot by police or whether he shot himself. One officer had fired one round during the confrontation late Wednesday afternoon.

No officers were injured. The suspect has not been identified.

Pfohl says police initially responded to a domestic violence call from the suspect’s wife, who was able to escape to a neighbor’s house with her child.

Before officers arrived, Pfohl says, the suspect fatally shot three males, all believed to be adults, in an area nearby.

The suspect’s connection to the three victims was not immediately known.