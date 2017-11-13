PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are recommending first-degree murder and other charges be filed against a 14-year-old boy who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle in north Phoenix, killing three passengers.
Phoenix police announced Monday that the teen has been released from a hospital and been referred to the Juvenile Correctional Center.
Police are recommending that the boy be charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts each of endangerment and aggravated assault and one count each of felony flight and theft of means of transportation.
Authorities have identified the three females killed in the Nov. 6 crash as 14-year-old Promise Garcia, 13-year-old Ariella Santos and 38-year-old Melissa Bishop.
Four other people inside the car were hurt, including the 14-year-old driver whose name hasn’t been released by authorities.