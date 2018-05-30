PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say officers fatally shot an armed person who pulled a gun from his pocket after getting on a city bus and ignoring commands to not touch the weapon.
Police officers Tuesday stopped and boarded a bus departing a transit station after getting a call about a male person handling a gun while sitting on a bench.
The dead person’s age and identity weren’t released.
No officers were injured.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson says a live round was found on the ground at the bench were the person had been sitting.