PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man who reportedly had a handgun in each hand when he was shot and wounded by a police officer is expected to survive his injuries.
Sgt. Vince Lewis says an officer shot the 42-year-old man Tuesday night when the man ignored police commands to drop his guns and instead turned to face the officers and pointed one gun at them.
Lewis says officers had responded to calls of shots fired and that police later learned that the man had argued with his wife, grabbed his guns and left their trailer before firing shots while outside.
According to Lewis, the man’s wife and daughter left the trailer and confronted the man, who fired an additional shot and pointed one gun at his wife.
No identities were released.