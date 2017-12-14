PHOENIX (AP) — Some Phoenix residents whose packages were stolen by an unseen Grinch will get them back.

Police say they detained a man Tuesday who is suspected of committing several thefts earlier in the day in north Phoenix.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says officers responded to a burglary call at an apartment near 32nd Street and Bell Road.

They located 23-year-old Terrill Peuse, Jr. and discovered several packages addressed to other people in his truck.

Police contacted the recipients, who confirmed purchases made online had been stolen from their homes.

Peuse is accused of taking packages from four different homes.

He faces four counts of theft.

Lewis says the case is a reminder for people to plan ahead if they are expecting a delivery.