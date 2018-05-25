PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man involved in a fight in a hospital parking lot was shot in a leg when a passenger in a passing car opened fire.
Police say the man’s wound isn’t life-threatening and that another man involved in the fight Thursday outside St Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center was arrested.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the incident started when a man verbally confronted two other men in the emergency room and then threatened the same two men with a knife about two hours later after the two men left the hospital.
According to Thompson, the drive-by shooting occurred while the three men were fighting.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt
An off-duty police officer working as hospital security chased the man who had accosted the other two men and took him into custody.