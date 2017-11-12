PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man remains in extremely critical condition after being shot in the face after an altercation in Phoenix.
Phoenix police have not released the name of the victim.
They say the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday near East McDowell Road and 24th Street.
Police say the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect, whom the victim knew.
They say the suspect fled the area and hasn’t been located yet.