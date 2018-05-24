PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at the officer after evading a traffic stop.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the incident occurred early Thursday afternoon after an officer tried unsuccessfully to pull over a speeding motorcycle driven by a man and carrying a woman as a passenger.
Fortune says the motorcycle didn’t stop but was found on the ground in a neighborhood where the shooting took place.
According to police, the wounded man’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
A woman found at the scene was taken into custody.